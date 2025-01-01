Lakewood Project Concert Features Women Who Rock

Join The Lakewood Project as they pay tribute to Women who Rock! The “Just a Girl” Concert is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7pm in the Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature music by Fleetwood Mac, Blondie, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, The Bangles, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more. This is a great way to spend a Saturday night with your family. Enjoying music, singing and dancing and celebrating the talented student musicians of The Lakewood Project electric rock orchestra! See ticket prices below:

Pre Sale Adults $8.00

Pre Sale Students $5.00

Day of Adults $10.00

Students $8.00

Visit www.lakewoodcityschools.org to purchase tickets.