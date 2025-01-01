Kindergarten Parent Info Night Jan. 30

Lakewood City Schools' Kindergarten Parent Information Night will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, 2024, from 6:30-8 pm in the Grant Elementary School cafeteria. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2025 in order to be eligible to enter kindergarten in Fall 2025.The program will include a presentation from the Department of Teaching & Learning on details about the curriculum and the registration process Registration for the 2025-2026 school year also begins on Jan. 30. Preschool registration for 2025-2026 is open now.