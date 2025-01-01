Driver Charged With Aggravated Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Bill Safos

City of Lakewood Police Department completes evidence gathering and evaluation of crash data that support felony charge in senseless death

On Thursday January 16th, Zachary Saliba was charged in Lakewood Municipal Court with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for causing the death of Bill Safos of Lakewood. Safos was walking at the intersection of Hilliard and Madison on December 11, 2024 when Saliba struck him while recklessly driving his vehicle. Because the crime involved is a felony, Saliba has been bound over to common pleas court. Safos, a dedicated and longtime Lakewood resident who spent his career as a beloved local broadcast journalist, died at the scene.

“The Lakewood Police Department appreciates the public’s patience as we conducted a very involved investigation into this senseless and avoidable crime,” said Lakewood Police Chief Kevin Fischer. “We were fortunate to have the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as we gathered and evaluated the evidence. We look forward to seeing justice for Bill Safos and his family in court.”

Evidence gathered in the case documented that Saliba was operating his vehicle recklessly at the time he struck Safos. Video evidence shows Saliba committing aggressive traffic offenses just prior to hitting Safos.

“The death of Bill Safos was a tragic loss for his family and friends, for Lakewood, and for everyone who knew him. These charges represent an important step in ensuring justice for Bill, a longtime and deeply valued member of our community and an accomplished broadcast journalist,” said Mayor Meghan F. George, who also serves as Safety Director for the City of Lakewood. “I want to commend Lakewood Police for their exhaustive investigation and analysis, which revealed additional evidence on the reckless indifference shown by the driver who caused Bill’s needless death. Thanks also goes out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance, external review, and expertise, which helped confirm key aspects of this case.”