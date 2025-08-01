Starr Gazer: January

ARIES: The Ram focuses this month on careers; for 2025, let’s focus on finishing something. You know you’re great at starting things but not so good at follow-through. Just Do It!

TAURUS: The Bull is looking to move out of that damn Bull Pen this month. Good for you; the Sun is shining on that overseas trip you’ve had your eye on. Go for the Gusto Bull.

GEMINI: The Twins got some resources coming to you this month from other sources; keep your eyes & ears open. Slow the hell down for 2025; you move too fast, or you might miss it.

CANCER: It’s time for the Crab to come out of its shell this month; romance awaits you. However, if you stay in the damn house all the time you’re going to miss opportunity knock!

LEO: Lion/Lioness the focus is on your House of Health, moving into 2025, give your diet a make-over & start moving that body, take a Zumba class…the Jungle needs you to Roar like the King/Queen you are.

VIRGO: Virgos, the focus is on creativity & children this month. It’d do you some good to hang out with the younger people who still have no clue what all the worry about is. Play & Laugh.

LIBRA: The Sun is shining on your lovely abode this month. Spend time with family & spruce up the abode during the cold, wintry months. Make your own sunshine, & then sing in it.

SCORPIO: The neighborhood is calling you to come out of your cave this month Scorpion. We know you like to live like Dracula, but there’s always time for that when the Sun goes down.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur is pointing its bow & arrow at finances this month. It’s time to examine how you’re spending the dough for 2025 seriously. Make a plan to increase your $.

CAPRICORN: This month, the Sun shines all its golden rays on you, Goat. Yep, it's time to get away from the office, & show the world what you’ve got. You’ll have the energy to step it up.

AQUARIUS: The Sun is asking the Aquarian to take a break & make some time for reflection this month. Some things are going on behind the scenes you’ll need to ponder. Solitude.

PISCES: The Fish is swimming from the pond to the Lake this month. It’s time to widen your circle of friends, & organizations & get out & about. No excuses; the lake is big enough.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com