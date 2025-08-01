Seeking Forever Homes!

The Citizens Committee for Lakewood's Animals and Shelter (CCLAS) is hoping to find a loving home for an adorable dog named Noel.

Noel is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Mix who is full of love and enjoys affection. She was found abandoned in Lakewood and has come a long way thanks to the care of the team at the Lakewood Animal Shelter. She's regaining her health and ready to find her forever home. Noel is a sweetheart and would be a wonderful pet!

Visit Noel, and other adoptable animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter, located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

This message is shared by CCLAS, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Learn more at cclas.org.