New Leadership In The 13th House District

Tristan Rader was sworn in as State Representative for Ohio’s 13th District in a small private ceremony on January 1st. Known for his dedication to sustainability, healthcare equity, and community progress, Rader shared his enthusiasm for the work ahead. “Our district deserves leadership that fights for healthcare justice, environmental preservation, and economic opportunity for all,” he stated.

Rader succeeds former Representative Michael J. Skindell, who admirably represented Lakewood and the surrounding communities for 22 years in the state legislature. Skindell’s steadfast commitment to progressive values and his tireless advocacy for the district leave a legacy that Rader is determined to honor and build upon.

Rader has made expanding healthcare access a cornerstone of his agenda, with a vision of achieving a universal public healthcare system. He believes no one should have to choose between basic needs and life-saving care. Protecting Lake Erie, opposing fracking in public parks, and advancing renewable energy initiatives are also key priorities, driven by his extensive experience in sustainability and clean energy advocacy.

However, Rader takes office at a time when the General Assembly is expected to be particularly hostile toward the progressive values he and the district hold dear—values like social equity, climate justice, workers’ rights, and reproductive freedom. In an environment where corporate interests and regressive policies often dominate, Rader is prepared to be a tireless advocate for his constituents, standing firm against efforts to roll back hard-fought protections and rights.

With a proven track record as a public servant and clean energy advocate, Rader brings a wealth of knowledge and a practical, results-oriented approach to the Statehouse. From his impactful tenure on Lakewood City Council to his leadership in statewide solar energy initiatives, he has demonstrated a commitment to policies that deliver real benefits to communities. His ability to address pressing issues while championing long-term solutions inspires confidence in his leadership.

Above all, Rader is dedicated to ensuring the voices of the 13th District are heard and their concerns addressed. “Together, we can build a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable future for Ohio,” he promised. His leadership marks a fresh, forward-thinking chapter for the district, rooted in progress and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of all its residents.

Kevin Young has been a Lakewood resident since 1986. He works in the music industry promoting and working with well known artists. He is currently managing the band Hooked Like Helen and Lakewood native Bob Gatewood. In 2024, he was Spokesperson for Tristan Rader's Campaign for District 13 Ohio House Rep.