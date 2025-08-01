Meet Me At Cove: Ron Blondeaux - A Story Of Service, Love, And Community

Ron Blondeauex, a longtime Lakewood resident, has lived a life rich in service, love, and community. He and his twin brother, Don, moved from farm country in Pennsylvania to Cleveland, eventually settling in Lakewood at age 13. After graduating from St. Edward High School, Ron was drafted into the Army. He and Don ended up in basic training together, with Don stationed in Germany while Ron served in Vietnam, overseeing security for a transportation company during a challenging time.

In 1969, Ron met his wife on a blind date arranged by Don’s then-girlfriend.They married soon after and have lived in the same Lakewood home for 55 years, raising three children and now enjoying two granddaughters. Their son and his wife also foster three young siblings, further strengthening the family bond.

Ron spent his working career as a millwright apprentice at Alcoa Aluminum before transitioning to a forklift road mechanic, covering the northeast region of Ohio. After retiring, he returned to work as a bus driver for Lakefront Lines. For two years, Ron drove 48 kids on a West Coast tour, starting in Colorado, traveling through the West, up to Canada, and down to San Diego. He'd drive from Cleveland to Colorado, pick up the kids, and continue the journey. The kids affectionately nicknamed him the "Best Grandpa Driver." Later, he worked as a truck driver for Margus Construction Co. and served as the mechanic for their equipment and tools.

Outside of work, Ron enjoyed building trailers from discarded parts and helping neighbors with projects like rebuilding decks and porches. His craftsmanship and generosity can be seen in many homes along his street.

A passion for cars, sparked by a car show, led Ron to restore a 1949 Willy’s Jeepster, which he plans to sell. His interest in vintage vehicles grew when he met his best friend, Frank, who introduced him to the Jeepster Club.

Five years ago, Ron discovered he had a half-brother in the Philippines. He and Don traveled there to meet their long-lost sibling, and the emotional reunion was the beginning of a lasting connection. The brothers were welcomed by a large, loving family, and Ron has since returned for more reunions, with plans to visit again next year.

Throughout his life, Ron has remained deeply connected to his community, frequenting Cove Community Center for great food and conversation with friends. His generosity, kindness, and dedication to helping others have made him a cherished figure to all who know him. Ron’s story is one of strength, love, and lasting relationships, demonstrating the true value of family, friendship, and community.



