The Lakewood Black Caucus Kwanzaa celebration was held on Saturday, December 28th, which was the third day of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is a secular celebration of heritage based on seven principles founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga. Kwanzaa began the day after Christmas on December 26th and ended on January 1st. Families and communities came together to share a feast, to honor the ancestors, affirm the bonds between them, and to celebrate African and African American culture.

We began with an opening song, Lift Every Voice and Sing, by James Weldon Johnson. The lyrics of Lift Every Voice and Sing serve as a reminder for Black Americans that each generation has had to lift their voices, along with those within their community, to demand and protect their human rights. The celebration ended with a raffle and prizes and a community meal consisting of traditional African American soul food and desserts.

Guest speaker, Vince Robinson, is a multi-disciplinary artist and TV and radio talk show host and owner of Larchmere Arts, Cleveland. Vendor and artist, Alsie Clay, owner of Artisan’s Treasure, Euclid, provided a stunning piece of art to one of the raffle winners.

Our next community event is February 22nd.

SAVE THE DATE! February 22, 2025 – LBC Black History Month Celebration

For more information email shirley.nelson@live.com or phone 216-978-2626.



