Rock salt distribution boxes are back at Kauffman, Madison, Cove, Lakewood Park as well as the Lakewood Dog Park for Winter 2024-2025. Residents may take home up to 5 gallons of salt for personal use on driveways and sidewalks.



Interested residents must bring their own shovel and bucket and load the salt themselves.



Please remember to secure the cover after use to help prevent the salt from hardening due to rain/moisture!