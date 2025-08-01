Do Not Become A Statistic

According to the ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources), in 2023, there were 34,431 registered vessels in Cuyahoga County. The top two causes of fatalities on Ohio waterways both in 2022 and 2023 were falls overboard and capsizing with the known cause of death being drowning: 2022, 12 drownings and 2023, 10 drownings. In Ohio anyone born on or after January 1, 1982 and operating a vessel with an engine 10 horsepower or more is required to complete a NASBLA (National Association State Boating Law Adminstrators) safe boating course.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 75 is offering two upcoming safe boating courses at Lakewood High School.

Both classes will run from Thursday, January 30-Thursday, April 3 from 7:00-9:00 at Lakewood High School. Both classes include Boat America course material which will qualify students for the Oho boater card. Possible insurance discount.



Boating Skills & Seamanship - Thursday, January 30-April 3, 2025–materials $45. Powerboat oriented. Boat handling skills and safety training including boating nomenclature, VHF marine radio procedures, navigation rules, etc.



Sailing Skills & Seamanship – Thursday, January 30-April 3 , 2025materials $45.00 Introductory sailing course emphasizing safety, how a boat sails, sailboat maneuvering, navigation rules, VHF marine radio procedures, weather, etc.



Register through the Lakewood Recreation Dept. 216-529-4081 or https://recreation.lakewoodcityschools.org/adult-activities For additional information, contact V. Suda at sudav@cox.net or 216-410-1668.





Virginia Suda is a longtime Lakewood resident, who is an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiiary in Cleveland. The Auxiliary is the all volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard.