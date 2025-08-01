Celebrating The Season: Oâ€™Neill Healthcareâ€™s Annual Holiday Family Dinners

Each year, O’Neill Healthcare proudly hosts a cherished tradition across all six of its locations: the Annual Holiday Dinners. These special evenings are designed to bring together our residents and their closest family members or friends for a night of joy and holiday celebration. The events reflect the welcoming, family-oriented atmosphere that O’Neill Healthcare embodies as a family-owned and operated company for over six decades.

The dinners are a true collaborative effort, showcasing the dedication and care of our staff. Upon arrival, residents and their guests are welcomed into our festively decorated facilities, where tables are reserved to provide a comfortable dining experience and residents and guests are served dinner by our staff members.

The homemade meals that are served are prepared by our talented kitchen staff at each holiday dinner location. Some of the delicious food that was served at our homes included short rib, chicken marsala, homemade cheesecake dessert, and our Lakewood location even a special carving station. The menus are thoughtfully crafted, offering delicious dishes that bring a sense of comfort and tradition to the occasion.

To add to the festive ambiance, our homes feature a variety of live entertainment throughout the evening. This year, residents and guests enjoyed performances from talented musicians, including pianists, violinists, and string instrumentalists, as well as vocalists. There were even a group of carolers from a local church at our Lakewood location who volunteered their evening. The live music creates an atmosphere of joy, filling the rooms with holiday cheer. In addition to the joyous atmosphere, the evenings are also filled with photo opportunities and interactions with Santa Claus or even the Grinch! Residents, families, and guests are delighted in capturing memories with these holiday characters.

The Annual Holiday Family Dinners are more than just a meal—they are a celebration of community, connection, and the holiday spirit. It is an opportunity for our residents to share an evening of love and laughter with their loved ones while being surrounded by the dedicated staff who care for them every day.

As a family-owned company, O’Neill Healthcare takes pride in hosting these events and creating moments that bring happiness to our residents and their families. The events reflect some of our core values of compassion, care, and family, and they have become a beloved tradition eagerly anticipated by all who attend. Looking ahead, our six facilities are excited to continue this tradition in the coming years. For more information about our holiday celebrations, upcoming events in 2025, or to learn more about becoming a volunteer at O’Neill Healthcare please visit ONeillHC.com or call (440) 808-5500.



