Calling All Graduating High School Seniors

For high school seniors who live in Lakewood. Lakewood Kiwanis have scholarships to award.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is proud to be offering its 2025 scholarship program to graduating high school seniors. The club’s foundation increased the awards to FIFTEEN $10,000 scholarships, $2500 per year for 4 years each. We are approaching 3 million in scholarships awarded since 1956.

Edward Hadaway, Kiwanis scholarship committee chairman said, “Eligible applicants can be students at any accredited high school but must be a resident of Lakewood and a citizen of the United States. They must demonstrate academic success in high school and must have applied to one or more specific college or university. Winners will be chosen based on need for financial assistance; community involvement and service; with qualities of leadership, honesty, loyalty, diligence and participation in extracurricular activities.”

Applications and contact information is online at https://www.kiwanisfoundation.com/scholarships. Please submit by April 1, 2025.

Lakewood Kiwanis has served Lakewood youth for over 100 years. Join with us in serving our great Lakewood community.

Please use our QR code if you like to donate to,our scholarship fund.

#KidsNeedKiwanis

Anna Bacho is a member of Lakewood Kiwanis.