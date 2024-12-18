Upcoming Events: Lakewood Public Library

Meet The Author- "Family of Choice: Raising Each Other" by Corky Thacker

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Family of Choice: Raising Each Other, draws on the author’s three decades of experience in the recovery community as well as her interest in roses and vintage homes (the first garden she created was featured in This Old House magazine). Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Film- "A Cloud Never Dies" (2022) Directed by Max Pugh

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

A new biographical documentary of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, this film weaves together original film and photographic archives, telling the story of a humble young Vietnamese monk and poet whose wisdom and compassion were forged in the suffering of war.

Barbara Steffek-Hill Five-Star Matinee- "L.A. Confidentia"l (1997)

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

With the backdrop of postwar Hollywood’s glitz and glamour setting the stage, three LAPD detectives struggle to tie together the mysterious threads of a massacre that may shake the Department—and the three men—to their core. Starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey. Rotten Tomatoes recently declared L.A. Confidential the #1 movie of all time.

Booked For Murder Book Club: "An Unsuitable Job for a Woman" by P.D. James

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Cordelia Gray is tough, intelligent and the proprietor of the Pryde Detective Agency. Her first assignment is to investigate the death of a student found hanged in mysterious circumstances. She delves into family secrets and soon realizes it is not a suicide but something more sinister.

Knit & Lit Book Club: The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

A captivating fantasy novel set in a world constantly threatened by catastrophic geological events. It follows the story of three women with extraordinary powers, exploring themes of oppression, prejudice, and the resilience of the human spirit.