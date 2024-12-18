Meet Me At Cove: Dan Taylor, LSW Social Worker, Division Of Aging

Dan Taylor is a social worker by day and a science enthusiast all other times. Lucky for us, twice a month, he shares his passion for science with seniors through "Science with Dan." He’s worked for the Department of Human Services for 22 years, and he’s a proud Lakewood native and Lakewood High School graduate.

"Science with Dan" started during the pandemic as a way to stay connected, originally held via Zoom. Dan's enthusiasm for science quickly made his program a big hit. What started with just a few people has now grown to over 20 attendees at each session.

The program started with basic science headlines but quickly expanded due to popular demand. Now, Dan covers everything from the latest science news about the Nazca Lines to fun pseudo-science topics like Mothman, Bigfoot, and other mysteries. Though he often debunks myths, he has a special place for Bigfoot—he wants to believe!

Dan’s passion for space science started when he was a child. A glow-in-the-dark star chart from National Geographic inspired him to dream of becoming an astronomer. Although he pursued a career in social work with seniors, his love for science remains strong, and Science with Dan gives him a chance to share that passion with others.

What Dan enjoys most about working at Cove is the variety each day brings. He loves the challenge of problem-solving with seniors, which ties in perfectly with his love for science. Dan keeps everyone updated with the latest science headlines and always makes sure people know about upcoming space launches. He even organizes launch viewing parties at Cove, giving live commentary that keeps everyone engaged and entertained.

For Dan, the best part of Science with Dan is seeing the excitement on the seniors' faces when they learn something new or have their minds blown by a fascinating topic. It serves as a reminder that curiosity and wonder never grow old

More information can be found by visiting Science w/Dan on Facebook.