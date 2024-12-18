LOâ€™s Holiday Decorating Contest 2024 -Time to VOTE

Voting Process:

Today, December 18, we are posting links to the nominated homes and asking people to vote.

You can vote three ways:

1)

Follow these links to view all nominated homes and then vote on your top three.



2)

View all nominated homes at www.lakewoodobserver.com/photoblogs.

Return to the home page and click on Daily Question, enter three different homes by the number associated with the photo.



3)

You can snail mail your votes to: Lakewood Observer, PO Box 770203, Lakewood, Ohio 44107.



The voting process ends December 25th, any votes received after will not be counted. Votes will be tabulated at midnight on December 30th, and announced on

January 1st. The top winner will appear on the front page of the next issue of the Lakewood Observer on January 8th.



During this time of turmoil, political upheaval and social division, let’s work together to make this the best possible holiday season for everyone. Good luck and thank you to all who decorate for your family and neighbors.



Prizes are courtesy of of Carabel Beauty Salon and Store, India Garden, Woodstock BBQ, and The Root Cafe.mIf your business would like to donate a gift prize, just give us a call. We are grateful for your support.



