Looking For Forever Homes

Meet Gummy Bear aka “collar #3589” This 2-year-old girl has the softest fur and the sweetest demeanor! You might wonder why we named her Gummy Bear. Well, it’s because she's toothless and often playfully sticks her little tongue out. It’s pretty cute! Gummy Bear loves humans, but other cats not so much so she would need to be in a one-cat household.



Meet Mila aka “collar #3605” This beautiful 3-year-old lady is a German Shepherd and husky mix. Mila loves going on long leisurely walks and cuddling afterward. She’s a little love bug. Mila has unique and stunning eyes that really make her standout! She has a very calm and gentle demeanor and would be the perfect companion!



Visit Gummy Bear, Mila, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.



Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.



This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Learn more at cclas.org.



