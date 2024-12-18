Lincoln Student Abel Sisco Wins Chamber Essay Contest

Congratulations to Lincoln Elementary fourth grader Abel Sisco on winning the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce's annual "Why I Love Lakewood" contest! Abel earned the right to join Santa to flip the switch on the city holiday lights at Light Up Lakewood Dec. 7. He also read his essay at the event.

Why I Love Lakewood

By Abel Sisco

Lakewood is more than just where I live, it’s where I feel at home. There are so many reasons to love it, but three stand out the most to me: the food, the parks, and all the amazing people. I’m excited to share what makes Lakewood so special and why it will always hold a piece of my heart!

When it comes to food, Lakewood has something for everyone, but my favorites are Barrio, Master Pizza, and Malley’s. Barrio is the place to go for delicious tacos you can custom order, with toppings as crazy as you want them. Master Pizza’s Cleveland Crimp crust is perfectly crispy and full of flavor. And walking into Malley’s is like stepping into a candy filled wonderland. Nothing beats hopping on my bike with friends and riding over to Malley’s for a sweet ice cream treat on a sunny day. These places don’t just serve food, they’re where fun, flavor, and community come together.

Next, Lakewood’s parks are some of my favorite places to spend time. Lakewood Park is a standout with its wide open spaces, playgrounds, and sunsets that stretch across Lake Erie like a painter’s brush stroke of warm colors. It’s where families gather, friends laugh, and memories are made. Kaufmann Park is another gem, especially for sports and playing in the water is a perfect way to spend a hot summer afternoon. Then there’s Webb Park, a quieter spot that feels like a secret escape. It’s the perfect place to relax, read, or enjoy a picnic under the shade of the trees. Every park in Lakewood has its own charm, and together they make the city a place where adventure and nature are always close by.

But what makes Lakewood truly shine is its people. They’re the kind of people who make you feel welcome the moment you meet them. One time, my family got a flat tire and thought we’d have to call a rideshare to get where we needed to go. But instead, a friendly Lakewood resident stepped in and offered us a ride. That’s the sort of kindness you find here in Lakewood. Whether it’s a friendly wave from someone walking by, a helping hand in a tough moment, or a group of volunteers pitching in to make the community better, Lakewood’s people are always kind. They’re the heart and soul of this city, turning every street into a place where you feel like you belong.

In conclusion, Lakewood is more than just a city. It’s where the food is unforgettable, the parks are full of life, and the people are always there to make you smile. Every day, I feel lucky to call Lakewood my home. Thank you for letting me share my love for this incredible community.