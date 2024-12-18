Harding Students Art On Display At LPL

Congratulations to the 10 Harding Middle School students whose artwork is now on display as at the main branch of Lakewood Public Library! Last night, friends and family attended the opening gallery walk to view the exceptional pieces. The art of Rio Blaze, Cecilia Collins, Caitlyn Fegely, Fiona Forni, Lillian Gingerich, T'Honest Holloway, Myroslav Pasternak, Braydon Raycher, Chloe Scharfield and Lily Swift will be on display for the next two weeks. And shout out to Mr. Vargas, Harding's amazing art teacher!