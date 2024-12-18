Garfield Students Visit City Hall

Garfield Middle School's BRIDGES students have been learning about local government and what a better way to wrap up the unit than with a trip to City Hall!

Students were able to relate their learning to real world situations. The visit helped to foster the Vision of a Lakewood Ranger competency in global awareness and Citizenship as our students met with Mayor Meghan George, Judge Tess Neff, Officer Justin Jameson and Councilwoman Cindy Marx.

We appreciate everyone at City Hall who helped make this a memorable experience!