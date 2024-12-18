The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County offers valuable resources to help Cuyahoga County residents navigate the stress and emotional challenges that can arise during the holiday season. It’s annual “Coping with the Holidays” guide provides practical tips for reducing holiday-related anxiety and managing difficult emotions such as grief or loss.

This year's guide includes strategies for setting boundaries, prioritizing self-care and planning celebrations that align with personal needs and financial constraints. Specialized sections address topics such as managing seasonal affective disorder (SAD), supporting children and older adults during the holidays, and creating recovery-friendly environments for those overcoming addiction.

Recognizing that the holidays can amplify stress and mental health struggles, this booklet highlights the importance of reaching out for support. An ADAMHS Board partner, FrontLine Service provides access to services like the 24-hour Warm Line (440-886-5950), where trained peer supporters offer a listening ear, and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, where callers can get urgent support and immediate assistance with mental health or addiction-related emergencies.

“With the current holiday season, many of us may be excited to take part in our yearly traditions, which can be fun but also overwhelming. It is easy to feel overwhelmed and stressed while prepping for and participating in holiday activities,” said Scott S. Osiecki, Chief Executive Officer of the ADAMHS Board. “The “Coping with the Holidays” guide is filled with strategies to help individuals take care of themselves and lets people know that its ok to set limits, put support systems in place, and that self-care is important throughout the holiday season."

By promoting awareness and providing resources, this yearly guide empowers people to take control of their well-being during this potentially overwhelming time. No matter if you are struggling with addiction or facing mental health challenges, recovery is possible with the right support and resources. To access the ADAMHS Board’s guide, visit adamhscc.orgâ€‹/coping.



