Bucket Wish: Part 3 Of A 3-Part Series: Wish No. 3: A Magical Day Out At Playhouse Square

Thanks to a generous grant from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, four seniors from Lakewood’s Division of Aging enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Playhouse Square. They were treated to a performance of "’Twas the Night Before..." by Cirque du Soleil, a holiday show that blends acrobatics, magic, and festive cheer.

The group was mesmerized by the breathtaking stunts, stunning costumes, and the reimagined Christmas classic. The 90-minute show was filled with high-energy performances that had the audience fully engaged, and our group was no exception. The performers encouraged audience participation, making the experience even more exciting.

After the show, the group headed to Hofbräuhaus Cleveland for a festive meal. The lively atmosphere and delicious food provided the perfect ending to an unforgettable day. The group shared their favorite moments from the performance, enjoying good conversation and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

This outing was a great reminder of the power of shared experiences. Thanks to the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, these seniors had the opportunity to enjoy live theater, connect with one another, and create lasting memories. It was a day filled with laughter, wonder, and community spirit—one that will not soon be forgotten.