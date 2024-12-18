Antonio Celebrates Passage Of Senate Bill 100

On December 11th, Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) celebrated the General Assembly’s passage of Senate Bill 100, her bill with state Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville) to prohibit the installation of an electronic tracking device on someone else’s property without their consent.â€¨â€¨

“I am pleased to see Senate Bill 100 make its way through both the House and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support,” said Antonio. “Ohioans deserve to have their fundamental rights to privacy protected, and our laws must reflect the changing environment created by emerging technology.”â€¨â€¨

The Senate concurred with House amendments that included strengthening the definition of ‘tracking device’, authorizing law enforcement to collect oral fluid samples from those arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, and increasing the fines for repeatedly selling tobacco products to minors.

â€¨â€¨The bill now heads to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature.



