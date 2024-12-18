Antonio Celebrates Passage of Dolly Partonâ€™s Imaginationâ€¨Library License Plate Bill

On December 4th, Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) celebrated the Ohio Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 290, which would create the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library license plate.

â€¨â€¨“I am proud to have the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library license plate pass unanimously out of the Senate,” said Antonio. "As a parent and former educator, I have been pleased to work with the governor on this important piece of legislation that will benefit children across the state. I also want to thank Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine for championing this program.”

â€¨â€¨Residents of Ohio will have the opportunity to buy a special license plate with Dolly Parton and an Imagination Library logo for $25, with the proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The funds will be used to cover operational expenses, such as book distribution. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has provided one free book a month to Ohio kids aged 0-5 since 2019.â€¨â€¨

A study conducted by the Cincinnati Children's Hospital found that kids who participated in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library saw a 15.4% increase in Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in just three years from 42.9% to 58.3%. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, brought by First Lady Fran DeWine, was a primary focus in Governor DeWine’s State of the State Address given this year.â€¨â€¨

Senate Bill 290 now heads to the Ohio House of Representatives.



