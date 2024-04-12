Upcoming Events in December

Film: "A Christmas Story" (1983) (94 minutes) Presented by Sue Stewart, author of "My Christmas Story Story"

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Filmed in Cleveland, the hilarious adventures of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his Christmas dream of a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun have become a holiday favorite, along with the House from A Christmas Story Museum on West 11th Street. Presenter Sue Stewart was growing up on the street while the movie was being filmed and will share a few recollections from her book, "My Christmas Story Story" before the show. Books will be available for sale and signing.

Film: "After Stonewall" (1999) Presented by Tom Stebel

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.Main Library Auditorium

After Stonewall, the sequel to Before Stonewall, chronicles the history of lesbian and gay life from the riots at Stonewall to the end of the century. Narrated by Melissa Etheridge, it captures the hard work, struggles, tragic defeats and exciting victories experienced during this time, and it explores how AIDS dramatically changed the direction of the movement. Presented by Tom Stebel from the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

Meet The Author: "Family of Choice: Raising Each Other" by Corky Thacker

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

"Family of Choice: Raising Each Other" draws on the author’s three decades of experience in the recovery community as well as her interest in roses and vintage homes (the first garden she created was featured in This Old House magazine). Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Film: "A Cloud Never Dies" (2022) Directed by Max Pugh

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

A new biographical documentary of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, this film weaves together original film and photographic archives, telling the story of a humble young Vietnamese monk and poet whose wisdom and compassion were forged in the suffering of war.