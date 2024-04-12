Starr Gazer: December

ARIES: The New Moon lands in Ram’s house of long-distance travel, so have yourself a Merry Little Xmas somewhere hot. The more heat, the better for our Ram, Feliz Navidad anyone?

TAURUS: The Bull is having the most Wonderful Time of the Year this Christmas; the New Moon landed in your 8th house of other people’s resources, an inheritance, or the Lotto perhaps.

GEMINI: The Twins are having double the pleasure, double the fun this Christmas in the relationship house. Did someone see Mommy kissing Santa Claus under the mistletoe?

CANCER: The Crab will be looking for ways to trim not only the tree but the waistline as well; with that New Moon on your house of health, try some Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.

LEO: The Lion/Lioness is hot to trot in the Jungle this Christmas, that New Moon is lighting up your house of romance like a forest fire, All they Want for Christmas is You, baby you, Roar!

VIRGO: Virgo, you might want to get a head start on sprucing up your abode this Christmas; the New Moon is shining on home & heart, get ready to Deck the Halls with the family around.

LIBRA: Santa Claus is Coming to Town for our Libra friends this year, & no better place to shop than right in the community, the neighborhood; the New Moon is lighting up the local town.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion is coming out of its cave this Christmas; the New Moon just set your house of Finances ablaze. Take advantage & Roast some Chestnuts on a Yuletide open fire.

SAGITTARIUS: The New Moon is shining its Sunshine & Moonshine on the Centaur’s physical self; it’s all about you: get outdoors, go for an adventure, take the gang on a Sleigh Ride.

CAPRICORN: The Goat is spending time behind the scenes this Christmas, with that New Moon taking a rest in your 12th house; meditate so you can hear the Angels when they whisper.

AQUARIUS: The more, the merrier, for our Aquarians this Christmas. The New Moon is lighting up your house of friendships; gather the whole gang for a celebration of Joy to the World.

PISCES: The Fish is spending the Twelve Days of Christmas at the office with the New Moon lighting up your house of career; grab your Christmas bonus, & swim on over to the office party.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com