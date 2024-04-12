Starr Gazer: December
ARIES: The New Moon lands in Ram’s house of long-distance travel, so have yourself a Merry Little Xmas somewhere hot. The more heat, the better for our Ram, Feliz Navidad anyone?
TAURUS: The Bull is having the most Wonderful Time of the Year this Christmas; the New Moon landed in your 8th house of other people’s resources, an inheritance, or the Lotto perhaps.
GEMINI: The Twins are having double the pleasure, double the fun this Christmas in the relationship house. Did someone see Mommy kissing Santa Claus under the mistletoe?
CANCER: The Crab will be looking for ways to trim not only the tree but the waistline as well; with that New Moon on your house of health, try some Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.
LEO: The Lion/Lioness is hot to trot in the Jungle this Christmas, that New Moon is lighting up your house of romance like a forest fire, All they Want for Christmas is You, baby you, Roar!
VIRGO: Virgo, you might want to get a head start on sprucing up your abode this Christmas; the New Moon is shining on home & heart, get ready to Deck the Halls with the family around.
LIBRA: Santa Claus is Coming to Town for our Libra friends this year, & no better place to shop than right in the community, the neighborhood; the New Moon is lighting up the local town.
SCORPIO: The Scorpion is coming out of its cave this Christmas; the New Moon just set your house of Finances ablaze. Take advantage & Roast some Chestnuts on a Yuletide open fire.
SAGITTARIUS: The New Moon is shining its Sunshine & Moonshine on the Centaur’s physical self; it’s all about you: get outdoors, go for an adventure, take the gang on a Sleigh Ride.
CAPRICORN: The Goat is spending time behind the scenes this Christmas, with that New Moon taking a rest in your 12th house; meditate so you can hear the Angels when they whisper.
AQUARIUS: The more, the merrier, for our Aquarians this Christmas. The New Moon is lighting up your house of friendships; gather the whole gang for a celebration of Joy to the World.
PISCES: The Fish is spending the Twelve Days of Christmas at the office with the New Moon lighting up your house of career; grab your Christmas bonus, & swim on over to the office party.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.