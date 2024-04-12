Come see "A Christmas Story" on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Main Library Auditorium and meet Ralphie's real life neighbor.



Filmed in Cleveland, the hilarious adventures of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his Christmas dream of a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun have become a local holiday favorite, along with the House from A Christmas Story Museum on West 11th Street.

Presenter Sue Stewart was growing up on the street while the movie was being filmed and will share a few recollections from her book, "My Christmas Story Story" before the show. Books will be available for sale and signing.