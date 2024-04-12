Rangers Earn All-CLE West Honors
Congratulations to our Ranger student athletes who have been recognized by the CLE West Conference for their outstanding efforts during the fall 2024 season.
1st Team:
Cheerleading: Claire Noelker, Jana Peterson
Cross Country: Porter Gilliland
Football: Jackson Comer, Avery Holt,
Golf: Justin Lacquement
Soccer: Isaac Craciun, Riley Forster, Quincy Zvomuya
Volleyball: Layla Smith
2nd Team:
Cheerleading: Kenla Hamilton
Cross Country: Mae Mohar, Quinn Sutliff
Football: Malachai Davis, Riley Verderber
Golf: Aidan Smith
Soccer: Camden Fegley, Helen Fraunfelder, Seth Hammersmith
Volleyball: Stella Ziegler
Honorable Mention:
Cross Country: James Babson, Connor Coleman, Anna Daso, Josie Kavc
Football: Jaylen Chappell, Tyrese Gatling, Nick Hart
Golf: Logan Ellis, Chris Hanna-Kotula
Soccer: Alexandra Adamov, Bukuru Bafukamire, Butoto Bafukamire, Luella Darr, Emily Lajack, Nora Lipka, Sarah McGinley, Gabby Ripley, Louis Van Der Kuil
Volleyball: Erin Boyer, Audrey McNulty
Congratulations to all!