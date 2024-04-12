Rangers Earn All-CLE West Honors

by Christine Gordillo

Congratulations to our Ranger student athletes who have been recognized by the CLE West Conference for their outstanding efforts during the fall 2024 season.

1st Team:

Cheerleading: Claire Noelker, Jana Peterson
Cross Country: Porter Gilliland
Football: Jackson Comer, Avery Holt,
Golf: Justin Lacquement
Soccer: Isaac Craciun, Riley Forster, Quincy Zvomuya
Volleyball: Layla Smith

2nd Team:
Cheerleading: Kenla Hamilton
Cross Country: Mae Mohar, Quinn Sutliff
Football: Malachai Davis, Riley Verderber
Golf: Aidan Smith
Soccer: Camden Fegley, Helen Fraunfelder, Seth Hammersmith
Volleyball: Stella Ziegler

Honorable Mention:
Cross Country: James Babson, Connor Coleman, Anna Daso, Josie Kavc
Football: Jaylen Chappell, Tyrese Gatling, Nick Hart
Golf: Logan Ellis, Chris Hanna-Kotula
Soccer: Alexandra Adamov, Bukuru Bafukamire, Butoto Bafukamire, Luella Darr, Emily Lajack, Nora Lipka, Sarah McGinley, Gabby Ripley, Louis Van Der Kuil
Volleyball: Erin Boyer, Audrey McNulty

Congratulations to all!

