Rangers Earn All-CLE West Honors

Congratulations to our Ranger student athletes who have been recognized by the CLE West Conference for their outstanding efforts during the fall 2024 season.

1st Team:

Cheerleading: Claire Noelker, Jana Peterson

Cross Country: Porter Gilliland

Football: Jackson Comer, Avery Holt,

Golf: Justin Lacquement

Soccer: Isaac Craciun, Riley Forster, Quincy Zvomuya

Volleyball: Layla Smith

2nd Team:

Cheerleading: Kenla Hamilton

Cross Country: Mae Mohar, Quinn Sutliff

Football: Malachai Davis, Riley Verderber

Golf: Aidan Smith

Soccer: Camden Fegley, Helen Fraunfelder, Seth Hammersmith

Volleyball: Stella Ziegler

Honorable Mention:

Cross Country: James Babson, Connor Coleman, Anna Daso, Josie Kavc

Football: Jaylen Chappell, Tyrese Gatling, Nick Hart

Golf: Logan Ellis, Chris Hanna-Kotula

Soccer: Alexandra Adamov, Bukuru Bafukamire, Butoto Bafukamire, Luella Darr, Emily Lajack, Nora Lipka, Sarah McGinley, Gabby Ripley, Louis Van Der Kuil

Volleyball: Erin Boyer, Audrey McNulty

Congratulations to all!