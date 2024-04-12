LHS History Club: Emma Gjergji's History And Culture Of Albania

Thanks to Lakewood High School History Club sophomore Emma Gjergji and her family--father, mother and aunt--40 plus students and staff were treated to an informative, engaging presentation on the history and culture of Albania.



Not only did we learn about Albania's historic journey to independence/sovereignty, we also explored unique and fascinating elements of Albanian language, national identity, religion and culture.



Emma and her father Eduart created and delivered the slide show, and mother Marcela and aunt Mirela Shyte provided many additional insights and fabulous Albanian food.



Given the presence of so many wonderful Albanian families in our community, it was great to have Kyle Baker (City Council) and Nora Katzenberger (School Board) on hand today. Their presence signals the accepting, vibrant character of our town.



The world has many times come to Lakewood, and we are immeasurably better for it. The Gjergji's were great teachers today, bringing Albania to life in our magical 44107.



Long Live Lakewood.