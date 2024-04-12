LCAC Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Is A Great Success

On a seasonal chilly November morning, these amazing #RangerNation players chose generosity and gratitude for the Lakewood community by participating in the LCAC Thanksgiving meal distribution event. Lots of turkeys with all the trimmings were delivered to families in need right here in Lakewood!



Thank you Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation for all you do!!

Amazing update! LCAC estimates that the food distributed today was in excess of 75k lbs!!!! Thats truly inspiring!