Lakewood Historical Society Holiday Sale Dec 5 thru Dec 7

Kick off your holiday shopping with the event that offers the best bargains of all—Lakewood Historical Society’s annual Holiday Sale on the Grounds. The Nicholson House (13335 Detroit Ave) will be filled to bursting with everything you need for holiday celebrations the first weekend in December.

Lakewood Historical Society’s Holiday Sale on the Grounds has become a tradition, featuring antiques & collectibles perfect for one-of-a-kind gifts; gleaming silver, sparkling crystal and heirloom china for setting a festive table; barware; serving pieces; cookie tins and plates—everything you need for holiday entertaining. There are beautiful vintage and contemporary ornaments, nativity sets, wreaths, garlands, indoor and outdoor decorations. You’ll also find new gift wrap and ribbon, greeting cards and candles.

You have four opportunities to shop at the Sale, so you can also fit in all the other activities of Light Up Lakewood. This no-cost public sale is open Thursday, December 5th, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.; Friday, December 6th; 4:00-7:00; Saturday, December 7th, 9:00-3:00. Sunday, December 8, noon - 3:00 p.m. is your final chance, and offers the best bargains, as merchandise is half-price, excluding items in the Top Shelf Room. But don’t wait till Sunday to buy that item you really want—it could be gone!

All proceeds from Holiday Sale on the Grounds benefit the programs and properties of the Lakewood Historical Society.

Don’t miss this terrific sale—you and your wallet will be glad you shopped here first!

Robert Shimp is the Director of the Lakewood Historical Society.