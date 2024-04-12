In Memoriam: Valerie Carmen Martin, A Life Well Lived, A Legacy Of Adventure

Valerie Carmen Martin, a vibrant and adventurous spirit, was to be featured in the upcoming "Meet Me at Cove" series, where we hoped to share her incredible story. Unfortunately, Valerie passed away before we could submit her profile, but we still want to honor her memory and the remarkable life she led.

A resident of Lakewood since 2003, Valerie was known for her passion for life, her adventurous nature, and her infectious enthusiasm. Born in Cleveland, Valerie spent much of her childhood moving with her family as her father worked for various radio stations, eventually settling back in northeast Ohio. Her father’s career as an engineer at WGAR and later as Chief Engineer for WEWS Channel 5’s transmitter introduced her to a world of storytelling and technical expertise that would shape her own path.

Valerie’s love for adventure began at an early age, inspired by her mother’s thrilling story of flying in a Piper Cub. Determined to follow in her footsteps, Valerie took her first flying lesson in 1967 with no prior experience, armed only with a $5 coupon from Flying Magazine. Despite nerves and challenging winds, Valerie quickly found her place in the cockpit, developing a deep passion for flying. She excelled in steep bank turns—often pushing beyond the FAA’s standard 30-degree limit to 50 degrees—showing a natural talent for the sport.

In 1968, Valerie completed her first solo flight, and by 1969, she had earned her private pilot’s license. In 1973, she achieved her commercial pilot’s license, a remarkable accomplishment during a time when very few women pursued aviation. Valerie financed her flight training with personal loans, as she was unable to secure traditional loans, often flying until the money ran out, then pausing until the loan was paid off. Her perseverance and dedication were a testament to her passion and determination.

Though her flying career took many twists and turns, Valerie’s love for aviation never faded. In 2021, a friend gifted her a one-hour flight at Burke Lakefront Airport, reigniting her love for the skies. Whether she was in the air or on the water—often on the Goodtime III, where she preferred the starboard side for the best views of Cleveland—Valerie found joy in exploring the world around her. “If it’s not the sky, it’s the water,” she often said, reflecting her zest for life and adventure.

In addition to her love of flying, Valerie found joy in her community at Cove Community Center, where she was an active participant in activities like bocce, cornhole, chair volleyball, and tabletop bowling. She embraced every opportunity to learn, have fun, and make new memories, whether at the Leap Year Senior Dance Party or the summer Luau.

Valerie’s story was one of perseverance, adventure, and joy. Her motto, “Do what you love and die happy,” encapsulated the way she lived her life—fully and fearlessly. Even in her 74th year, she took to the skies again, connecting with the memory of her late grandmother, who had passed away at the same age. In July, she celebrated her 80th birthday, a testament to her indomitable spirit and love for life.

Though Valerie is no longer with us, her legacy of adventure, passion, and community will continue to inspire all who knew her. She touched many lives with her warmth and spirit. While she has taken her final flight, her memory will live on, encouraging us all to pursue our passions and live fully. Valerie will be remembered for embracing life to the fullest and inspiring others to do the same. Rest in peace, Valerie.

Nancy Feighan is the Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.