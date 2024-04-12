Holiday Fun For All LOâ€™s Holiday Decorating Contest 2024

As Lakewood lights up this year, we know our residents already have, or are ready to. Some of the best displays in the region can be found in our hometown.

As a thank you to some of the hardworking homeowners who brave the elements to give their neighbors a festive display, we once again launch our Holiday Decorating Contest for 2024!

We will be offering prizes for the 8 best holiday decorated homes that are nominated and voted on by Lakewood residents. We will also offer a prize for the home whose decorations best exemplify or project a message of PEACE ON EARTH. From a simple natural display, to the over the top, see it from space effects, everyone is welcome to participate.



The nomination process starts today, December 4th, and runs through the 18th.

Just go to our homepage: lakewoodobserver.com and click on Daily Question on the right hand side of the page. A person must nominate at least 3 homes. List only addresses with house number and street. If no house number is provided it will not be counted. You may enter every day, but PLEASE ONLY NOMINATE A HOME ONCE. As soon as it's nominated, it's in the contest. We will happily go out and photograph all nominated homes. Nominations will only be accepted through December 17th.

On December 18th, the voting starts. More on the voting process in the next issue of the Lakewood Observer.

Prizes are courtesy of Bonnie Fencl of Carabel Beauty Salon and Store, Sonny and Ramesh Sharma of India Garden, Bob Togliatti of Woodstock BBQ, and Julie Ramirez of The Root Cafe.

If your business would like to donate a gift prize, just give us a call. We are grateful for your support.



