Congratulations to the 10 Harding Middle School students who had their artwork selected for display in the entryway of the main branch of Lakewood Public Library! The art of Braydon Raycher, Lily Swift, Chloe Scharfield, Fiona Forni, Lillian Gingerich, Caitlyn Fegely, Myroslav Pasternak, T'Honest Holloway and Rio Blaze will be on display for two weeks beginning Dec. 5.