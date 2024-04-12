Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Girls' Basketball

NOVEMBER 26: RANGERS VS BAY

Freshman Ari Hueter was a great closer tonight, scoring 7 of her game-high 16 points in the last five minutes to lead the Lakewood Girls to a hard fought 38-32 win over Bay. Sophomore point-guard Charleigh Doxley scored 10, including a key floater that stemmed the Rockets late momentum, and hit 2 free throws to seal it. The Ranger showed mental toughness after surrendering an 8 point lead early in the 4th quarter.



Senior Madison Comer paced the Lakewood attack early, scoring all her 7 points in the 1st quarter. Off the bench, sophomore Maeve Andrews (4 points) and junior Addison Garrett (1point) provided scoring, rebounds and ball handling. Seniors Elizabeth Doup and Ava Cuffari did not score, but chipped in with rebounds, steals and hustle plays. Ari and Charleigh led the way, but in this nail-biter, stout team defense--every rebound, steel and possession of loose ball--was decisive.



Congratulations to the Bay Rockets for their strong showing, and congratulations to Coach Work and her entire squad on a well-earned team victory tonight at our fabulous East Gym. Long Live Lakewood.