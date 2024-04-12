Bucket Wish: Part 2 Of A 3-Part Series Wish No. 2: A Dream Spa Day

Thanks to a generous grant from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, three seniors from Lakewood’s Division of Aging enjoyed a special day at Mario’s International Spa. For two of them, it was their first spa experience.

The day began with a choice of steam baths, followed by rejuvenating massages and a delicious lunch. The pampering continued with manicures and pedicures, leaving all three participants feeling refreshed and revitalized.

After a lifetime of hard work and caring for others, this special day was a well-deserved treat.

“Spending the day at Mario’s Spa was a true delight—relaxing in the whirlpool, enjoying a massage, delicious lunch, and a perfect mani-pedi. The historic 1800s house made it even more special. I’m so glad I chose a spa day for my bucket wish!"

-Eliza

“My day began with a relaxing sauna, followed by a soothing massage. After enjoying a delicious meal, I had my first pedicure, made even better by a great conversation with the manicurist. For the next three days, I felt like I was walking on air. Thank you to the Healthy Lakewood Foundation for this unforgettable experience—it made me spectacularly happy.”

-Tina

“With a number of bucket list options to choose from, I selected Mario's International Spa, and it turned out to be a great decision. After we were welcomed with beverages, we began our excursion into delights one of which was an hour-long soothing massage, followed by a delicious lunch. The salmon was excellently prepared—one of the best I’ve had in years. Then, I experienced a superb pedicure with a very flattering polish that I’m still enjoying today.”

-Stephanie

Stay tuned for Part 3 of our Bucket Wish series—you won’t want to miss it!