President's Page: Giving Thanks by Giving Back

Dear Neighbors,

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. It is a rare opportunity in a hectic world to pause, carve out time to connect with loved ones and with ourselves in an atmosphere of gratitude. We will have a lot of work to do in the days ahead both on Council and as a community, and I find the compassion, engagement, and service-mindset of so many of my Lakewood neighbors fortifying.

There are many ways to serve locally. You can drop off non-perishable food at any of our Lakewood Fire Stations between now and December 12th to help Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation feed our neighbors, or be a Santa through Cove Community Center’s giving tree through December 16th. If you’re looking to contribute your time and talents, consider applying to serve on a Citizen Board or Commission. Council is currently particularly seeking applicants for the Architecture Board of Review. https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/board-commission-application-form/

Or course, another opportunity to serve is as a Councilmember. As we extend our warm congratulations to Councilmember at Large Tristan Rader on his election to State Representative for District 13, Council has a Charter-bound duty to appoint an individual to the remainder of his unexpired term, ending December 31, 2025. To apply, please review the job description posted on the council webpage then email a cover letter and resume in PDF format to the Clerk of Council at council@lakewoodoh.gov by November 24th at 11:59pm.

Finally, Council has a busy rest of the year working through the Administration's proposed 2025 budget as well as legislation that would green light the Downtown Development. Join us! Committee meetings may be added or extended as needed. Sign up for our email list to receive agendas for upcoming meetings, livestream meetings or watch past meetings, and learn more about Council on our webpage: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-city-council/

Upcoming Council Meetings as Currently Scheduled: