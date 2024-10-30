Music Boosters Announce "Brunch With Santa"
The Lakewood Music Boosters is excited to announce “Brunch with Santa” in conjunction with “Light Up Lakewood” on December 7, 2024. This event will be held at Lakewood High School from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The morning will feature a variety of festivities, including performances by Lakewood City Schools music groups (grades Pre-K through 12), photos with Santa, make-and-take arts and crafts, and a delicious brunch. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lakewood Fine Arts Department (Music and Art).
Event Highlights
● Performances: The event kicks off with a special performance by the Lakewood High School Music Department, showcasing combined numbers from their “Sounds of the Seasons” concert in the Lakewood Civic Auditorium.
● Brunch: Enjoy a delightful menu featuring various pancakes, a choice of pork bacon, sausage or chicken sausage, pastries, fruit, coffee, tea, orange juice, and water.
● Activities: Attendees can also participate in make-and-take arts and crafts, games, capture memories with Santa, and a bake sale. (Games and bake sale will cost extra) Sponsored by H2O, Lakewood HIgh School National Honor Society, Lakewood High School National Art Honor Society, and Tri M Music Honor Society.
● Selfie Station: Take your family holiday photo
Performance Schedule
11:30 AM – Lakewood Suzuki Strings 11:40 AM – Harding Treble Singers 12:00 PM – Harding Jazz Band 12:20 PM – Garfield Music Crew 12:40 PM – Harding Strings Plus 1:00 PM – Grant and Lincoln Elementary Choirs 1:20 PM – Harding Mixed Singers 1:40 PM – Garfield Jazz Band 2:00 PM – Emerson, Harrison, and Roosevelt Elementary Choirs 2:20 PM – Chamber Choir, Fortes, and Vive’L Four 2:40 PM – Hayes and Horace Mann Elementary Choirs
*Admission to performances is free. Tickets are only required for brunch, photos with Santa, and participation in make-and-take arts and crafts.
Ticket Information