● Performances: The event kicks off with a special performance by the Lakewood High School Music Department, showcasing combined numbers from their “Sounds of the Seasons” concert in the Lakewood Civic Auditorium.

● Brunch: Enjoy a delightful menu featuring various pancakes, a choice of pork bacon, sausage or chicken sausage, pastries, fruit, coffee, tea, orange juice, and water.

● Activities: Attendees can also participate in make-and-take arts and crafts, games, capture memories with Santa, and a bake sale. (Games and bake sale will cost extra) Sponsored by H2O, Lakewood HIgh School National Honor Society, Lakewood High School National Art Honor Society, and Tri M Music Honor Society.

● Selfie Station: Take your family holiday photo

Performance Schedule

11:30 AM – Lakewood Suzuki Strings 11:40 AM – Harding Treble Singers 12:00 PM – Harding Jazz Band 12:20 PM – Garfield Music Crew 12:40 PM – Harding Strings Plus 1:00 PM – Grant and Lincoln Elementary Choirs 1:20 PM – Harding Mixed Singers 1:40 PM – Garfield Jazz Band 2:00 PM – Emerson, Harrison, and Roosevelt Elementary Choirs 2:20 PM – Chamber Choir, Fortes, and Vive’L Four 2:40 PM – Hayes and Horace Mann Elementary Choirs

*Admission to performances is free. Tickets are only required for brunch, photos with Santa, and participation in make-and-take arts and crafts.

Ticket Information