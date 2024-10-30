The LCAC Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Is back

For more than 30 years, Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. has provided holiday food baskets for hundreds of Lakewood families and senior citizens.

As the weather changes and the holiday season approaches, LCAC is getting ready for its Thanksgiving Food Drive to serve Lakewood residents in need.

This neighborhood tradition is only possible with the support of the entire community.

The LCAC Thanksgiving Food Drive will take place at the Lakewood Masonic Temple, at 15300 Detroit Ave., over two days.

On Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., non-perishable food donations will be sorted. Later that evening, LCAC members and volunteers will gather from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to bag non-perishable food.

On Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, LCAC members and volunteers will bag perishable food and then hand deliver both non-perishable and perishable bags filled with Thanksgiving fixings to the community.

The event will be held regardless of the weather, so dress accordingly to stay warm and dry.

Volunteers are welcome to join as little or as much as they’d like… better yet, bring friends, family, and neighbors! Our events are welcome to people of all ages — there is something to do for everyone.

In addition, make sure to mark the calendar for Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, when LCAC does it all over again at its Christmas Food Drive.

For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit www.LCAC.info. Make sure to follow Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation on Facebook and @lcacfooddrives on Instagram for updates on the Thanksgiving Food Drive and to keep up-to-date with the organization.