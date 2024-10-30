St. James Thanksgiving Concert

The Sounds of St. James Concert Series Presents Blue Water String Quartet; a "Feast of Strings" on November 24, from 4 to 6:30 PM at St. James Church 17514 Detroit Avenue.

You will truly be thankful for this opportunity to hear the incredible talents of the BlueWater String Quartet featuring Nancy Patterson (Violin), Andrea Belding (Violin), Joshua Muzzi (Viola) & Kent Collier (Cello).

These exceptionally talented musicians will ensure an afternoon of beautifully played compositions by Beethoven, Hayden & Piazzolla's Ave Maria. This is a menu of music you won't want to miss! Thanksgiving twice in one week!

Free admission with a meet the artists reception to follow. Freewill offerings are accepted.



