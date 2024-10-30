Spread Holiday Cheer With The Giving Tree At Cove
We’re getting a jump on the spirit of giving this year with our Giving Tree at Cove. Here’s how you can help families and seniors in need:
- Pick a tag from the tree
- Shop for gifts like clothing, treats, or household items
- Bring gifts unwrapped to Cove by Monday, December 16
Your generosity will help make the season brighter for our neighbors in need!
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 20, Issue 22, Posted 5:41 PM, 11.20.2024