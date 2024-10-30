Small Business Saturday With The Screw Factory Artists

The artists at the Screw Factory will be opening their doors on Saturday, November 30th for Small Business Saturday. This event focuses on the studio artists who will be showcasing a wide variety of work in ceramics, jewelry, glass, prints, paintings, mosaics and more. The building houses over 40 artist studios and that number is growing thanks to expansion efforts in the last year.



Small Business Saturday has become an important day to show appreciation for the small businesses that are the backbone of our nation's economy. The day brings money back into our local economies, promotes vibrant and diverse communities, and celebrates the important role of small businesses. Come see what the buzz is about and support some of the best artists in the Cleveland area.



Check back as the event draws near for more info on what artists will be participating! Visit https://www.screwfactoryartists.org/ to learn more



The details:

Saturday, November 30th, 10am-6pm

Screw Factory

13000 Athens Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44107

Free Admission

Free Parking