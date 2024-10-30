New Rules For Monitoring Of Cell Phones In Lakewood Schools

‭We are writing to inform you of important updates regarding the monitoring of student devices following the passage of‬ Ohio Senate Bill 29 (SB29). This legislation introduces new rules about how and when schools can access and‬ monitor school-issued devices/resources, and we want to ensure you are aware of these changes.‬

‭ Key Points:‬

‭

●

‬‭ Permissible Monitoring:‬‭ The District may monitor school-issued‬‭ devices for educational purposes, such as‬ instruction, technical support, exam proctoring, and to comply with the Children's Internet Protection Act‬ (CIPA).‬

‭

●

‬‭ Other Reasons for Monitoring:‬‭ The District may also‬‭ monitor devices under certain circumstances, including:‬

‭

○

‬‭ Judicial warrant‬

‭

○

‬‭ Lost or stolen devices‬

‭

○

‬‭ Threat to life or safety‬

‭

○

‬‭ Compliance with federal or state law‬

‭

○

‬‭ Participation in federal or state funding programs‬

‭

●

‬‭ Types of Monitoring:‬‭ Monitoring may include location‬‭ tracking, audio/visual recording, and student‬ interactions with the device (keystrokes, web browsing).‬

‭

●

‬‭ No New Monitoring Practices:‬‭ The District has NOT implemented any new or changed monitoring services.‬ This notice is a new requirement per SB29. An overview of the Lightspeed web filtering system can be found‬ here‬‭ .‬

‭

●

‬‭ Notification Requirements:‬‭ If your child's device‬‭ is accessed, you will receive a notification within 72 hours,‬ explaining the reasons for access, the actions taken, and any safety concerns.‬

‭

Examples of When Monitoring Might Occur:‬

‭

●

‬‭ Instructional Purposes:‬‭ A teacher may monitor a student's‬‭ device during class to ensure they are staying on‬ task and completing assignments.‬

‭

●

‬‭ Technical Support:‬‭ The IT department may need to access‬‭ a student's device to troubleshoot a problem.‬

‭

●

‬‭ Exam Proctoring:‬‭ Proctors may use monitoring tools‬‭ to prevent cheating during online exams.‬

‭

●

‬‭ Lost or Stolen Device:‬‭ If a device is reported lost‬‭ or stolen, the District may attempt to locate it by tracking its activity.‬

‭

●

‬‭ Safety Threat:‬‭ If there are concerns about a student's‬‭ safety, the District may need to access their device to‬ investigate.‬

‭

Our Commitment to Privacy:‬

Our priority is always the safety and privacy of all students, and we will continue to follow these guidelines responsibly.‬

‭

If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Lakewood City Schools Director of‬ Information Technology Brent Kallay at brent.kallay@lakewoodcityschools.org‬

‭

Thank you for your attention and ongoing support of our school community.‬