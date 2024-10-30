New Rules For Monitoring Of Cell Phones In Lakewood Schools
We are writing to inform you of important updates regarding the monitoring of student devices following the passage of Ohio Senate Bill 29 (SB29). This legislation introduces new rules about how and when schools can access and monitor school-issued devices/resources, and we want to ensure you are aware of these changes.
Key Points:
●
Permissible Monitoring: The District may monitor school-issued devices for educational purposes, such as instruction, technical support, exam proctoring, and to comply with the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA).
●
Other Reasons for Monitoring: The District may also monitor devices under certain circumstances, including:
○
Judicial warrant
○
Lost or stolen devices
○
Threat to life or safety
○
Compliance with federal or state law
○
Participation in federal or state funding programs
●
Types of Monitoring: Monitoring may include location tracking, audio/visual recording, and student interactions with the device (keystrokes, web browsing).
●
No New Monitoring Practices: The District has NOT implemented any new or changed monitoring services. This notice is a new requirement per SB29. An overview of the Lightspeed web filtering system can be found here .
●
Notification Requirements: If your child's device is accessed, you will receive a notification within 72 hours, explaining the reasons for access, the actions taken, and any safety concerns.
Examples of When Monitoring Might Occur:
●
Instructional Purposes: A teacher may monitor a student's device during class to ensure they are staying on task and completing assignments.
●
Technical Support: The IT department may need to access a student's device to troubleshoot a problem.
●
Exam Proctoring: Proctors may use monitoring tools to prevent cheating during online exams.
●
Lost or Stolen Device: If a device is reported lost or stolen, the District may attempt to locate it by tracking its activity.
●
Safety Threat: If there are concerns about a student's safety, the District may need to access their device to investigate.
Our Commitment to Privacy:
Our priority is always the safety and privacy of all students, and we will continue to follow these guidelines responsibly.
If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Lakewood City Schools Director of Information Technology Brent Kallay at brent.kallay@lakewoodcityschools.org
Thank you for your attention and ongoing support of our school community.