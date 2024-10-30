Meet Us At Cove: Margaret Ford-Taylor And Terri Taylor

We’re thrilled to introduce you to the remarkable Margaret Ford-Taylor and her daughter, Terri Taylor, a dynamic mother-daughter duo at Cove Community Center.

Margaret Ford-Taylor is a two-time Emmy-nominated playwright, director, and actress. With acclaim from the Kennedy Center and Emmy nominations for her work on "American Women: Echoes and Dreams and The Second Reconstruction," Margaret has made significant contributions to the arts. Her impressive career includes directing and acting in productions like "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Double Nickel Blues," as well as appearances in films such as "Antwone Fisher." Recently, she shared her inspiring journey with the Library of Congress, where footage of her unedited interview and personal papers will be preserved.

Terri Taylor brings her own rich experiences to the mix. Between high school and college, she joined the US Military, driven by a desire to explore the world. A proud Lakewood resident for nearly 30 years, she has witnessed Cove’s transformation from a church into a vibrant community center full of activity.

A fun fact about Terri: while Margaret was rehearsing, she was sometimes babysat by the legendary Nina Simone! She also fondly remembers meeting Michael Jackson and his brothers rehearsing at the Palace Theater nearly 50 years ago.

In August, Margaret and Terri had a fantastic time at "MJ the Musical," sitting in the second row at Playhouse Square with the original Broadway cast. This time, Terri enjoyed watching her mom revel in the performance, rather than critiquing the actors' movements. They both savored every moment of the show!

Margaret and Terri love participating in activities at Cove, such as Silver Strength, Tai Chi, and the occasional bingo session. Their unique blend of glamour and warmth enriches our community, and we’re delighted to have them with us at Cove.

We invite you to join Margaret and Terri in exploring all that Cove Community Center has to offer—there’s something for everyone!