Make Room For Lakewood Presbyterian Churchâ€™s Christmas Pageant

Lakewood Presbyterian Church will be holding its annual Christmas pageant on December 22nd during the 10 am worship service. Make Room focuses our attention on the busy Little Town Inn. The Angel Nole will show us what can happen when we are too focused on the hustle and the bustle to make room for our savior.

Contact Aliyah Kennedy (akennedy@lakewoodpresbyterian.org) if your child would like to participate as soon as possible and we will "Make Room."

We want to help everyone have a special and meaningful Christmas. Please join us as the youth and children share their talents and gifts this special season.

