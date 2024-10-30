LPC Stories With St. Nick

Join us at Lakewood Presbyterian Church for story time with St. Nick. Santa will visit with children and families from 2-4 pm on December 7th, 2024. During this time, Santa will read a story with each group of children, then your child can take pictures with and tell their Christmas wishes to Mr. Claus. This event is free and treats and refreshments will be available as well as a few simple crafts to commemorate the season. Please register through our Facebook event, the QR code or sign up with Aliyah Kennedy (akennedy@lakewoodpresbyterian.org) so that we know how many to expect. This is a perfect event to attend right before the parade at Light Up Lakewood! We hope to see you soon. Merry Christmas!