Light Up Lakewood 2024 To Spread Holiday Cheer On December 7

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This Lakewood tradition is returning to Downtown Lakewood for the 18th annual celebration. The spirit of the season will come to life with holiday cheer when Light Up Lakewood 2024 takes place on Saturday, December 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood and presented by LakewoodAlive, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season and the richness of our city’s vibrancy. This free, family-friendly event on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood features a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, the Light Up Lakewood Beer Garden, Holiday Train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, children’s games, and more.

Attendees are invited to stroll Lakewood's downtown district and visit local shops and restaurants while taking in the sights and sounds of one of Northeast Ohio's largest holiday celebrations. Light Up Lakewood serves as a marquee event for the entire region.

Light Up Lakewood represents a long-held holiday celebration of Lakewood’s sense of community. Guests will be delighted by the festive atmosphere, which includes the twinkle of holiday lights, the cheerful sounds of carolers, and the warmth of hot beverages.

Highlights include: the indoor Holiday Market; festive live music; street vendors and food trucks; the Light Up Lakewood Beer Garden featuring Beer from Lakewood's Immigrant Son Brewery; the Holiday Parade sponsored by Shinn Law Firm, which commences at Belle & Detroit Avenues at 5 p.m. and ends at Arthur Avenue; the Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park; and a can't-miss fireworks display at 7 p.m. over Kauffman Park.

Schedule of Events for Light Up Lakewood 2024:

4 p.m. – Festival Kickoff Holiday Market opens at the Lakewood Masonic Temple The Beer Garden opens on Detroit Avenue between Belle and Marlowe Avenues with exclusive beer sponsor Immigrant Son Brewery. Food Trucks Outdoor Vendors DJs spinning festive tunes 4-8 p.m. – Santa visits in front of Lakewood Public Library

5 p.m. – Holiday Parade starting at Belle and Detroit Avenues, headed westbound on Detroit Avenue

– Holiday Parade starting at Belle and Detroit Avenues, headed westbound on Detroit Avenue 5: 30-8 p.m. – Live music at the City Center Main Stage

– Live music at the City Center Main Stage 6:30 p.m. – Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage at City Center Park (in front of the Marc’s Plaza)

– Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage at City Center Park (in front of the Marc’s Plaza) 7 p.m. – Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood over Kauffman Park

– Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood over Kauffman Park 7:45 p.m. – Final Pour at the Beer Garden

Final Pour at the Beer Garden 8:00 p.m. – Event concludes, see you next year!

“We are excited to once again welcome our neighbors and visitors from across the region for Light Up Lakewood, our signature community event," said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. "Whether you're feeling the spirit of the holiday season or simply wish to enjoy a festive, family-friendly community atmosphere, no event better showcases our city's vibrancy than this long-standing Lakewood tradition.”

For more information and continued updates, please visit the event on our website at LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood.

Light Up Lakewood is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor and Fireworks Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood

Snowflake Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Holiday Train Sponsor:

Laskey Costello LLC



Parade Sponsor:

Shinn Law Firm

Beer Sponsor:

Immigrant Son Brewery