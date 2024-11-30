Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs-Childrenâ€™s And Youth Services

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Symbols of Autumn Scavenger Hunt

For Youth of All Ages. Apples! Pumpkins! Hunt throughout the children's area of the Library for signs that depict symbols of autumn. Enter your scavenger hunt sheet into a drawing to win a prize. The scavenger hunt will be ready for hunting at the Main Library and the Madison branch. No registration required.

October 1- November 30, 2024

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.