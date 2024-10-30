Lake Erie Wind Quintet Presents: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Clarinetist”

Celebrate the season with joyful tunes and holiday cheer! The Lake Erie Wind Quintet invites you to their holiday concert, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Clarinetist, featuring festive favorites and delightful arrangements that will warm your heart. Join us on Sunday, December 1st at 4:00 PM at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Ave in Lakewood, Ohio.

This family-friendly performance promises holiday classics, music for reflection, and a musical journey perfect for getting into the spirit of the season. Gather your loved ones, don your favorite holiday sweaters, and come enjoy an afternoon of merry music-making. Free admission, donations are accepted.

For more information, please contact Brandyn Metzko at 440.332.7763 or visit our website at http://lakeeriewindquintet.com



