"Keep Lakewood Beautiful" Awards Beautiful Lakewood Homes

Congratulations to the winners of our 2024 Beautiful Home Awards Contest! The following six households, representing each of City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government's original school districts, were recently honored for their eye-catching landscapings and well-maintained properties: 1481 Clarence, 1232 Edwards, 17703 Hilliard, 16103 Lake, 1461 Marlowe, and 2222 Wyandotte! We are truly grateful to have a community of such beautiful homes!