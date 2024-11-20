"Keep Lakewood Beautiful" Awards Beautiful Lakewood Homes

by Keep Lakewood Beautiful

Congratulations to the winners of our 2024 Beautiful Home Awards Contest! The following six households, representing each of City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government's original school districts, were recently honored for their eye-catching landscapings and well-maintained properties: 1481 Clarence, 1232 Edwards, 17703 Hilliard, 16103 Lake, 1461 Marlowe, and 2222 Wyandotte! We are truly grateful to have a community of such beautiful homes!

Volume 20, Issue 22, Posted 5:41 PM, 11.20.2024