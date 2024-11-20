Harding's Fourth Annual Math Symposium Is A Great Success

The Harding 6th grade math teachers and students today accomplished another successful Math Symposium - the department’s fourth annual!



The symposium is the culmination of eight weeks of work by the students. Pushing outside their comfort zone, teams of students interviewed 46 local business owners in person to discover how each business relies on math principles to be successful. Students then organized and designed posters to show what they learned.



Shout out to the business owners and to Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation for providing a grant to pay for the professional printing by Erie Design! Such a great project that allowed our 6th graders to stretch all their Vision of a Lakewood Ranger competencies!